Former Redskins running back Matt Jones led the St. Louis BattleHawks to victory in team's 29-9 debut home opener against the Guardians.
Jones rushed for 95 yards and a score on 15 carries.
The game, the first for St. Louis’ XFL team at home, was sold out with more than 29,000 cheering the team on at the Dome at America’s Center.
