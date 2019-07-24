Junior welterweight boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday morning as a result of brain injuries he suffered during an 11th-round knockout loss to Subriel Matias on Friday at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Dadashev was 28.
Donatas Janusevicius -- Dadashev's strength and conditioning coach -- and trainer Buddy McGirt confirmed Dadashev's death. Janusevicius had been with Dadashev at UM Prince George's Hospital Center in Cheverly, Maryland, since he was taken there after the fight.
A hospital spokeswoman issued a statement on behalf of Dadashev's widow, Elizaveta Apushkina, who made her way from Russia to the hospital in the Washington, D.C., suburbs Monday night.
"It is with great sadness that I confirm the passing of my husband, Maxim Dadashev," she said. "He was a very kind person who fought until the very end. Our son will continue be raised to be a great man like his father. Lastly, I would like to thank everyone that cared for Maxim during his final days. I ask that everyone please respect our privacy during this very difficult time."
