Kevin Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for the coronavirus, he told The Athletic on Tuesday.
"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine," Durant told The Athletic, adding that he is feeling fine and not showing any symptoms. "We're going to get through this."
The Nets did not identify any players and said Tuesday that of the four players, only one is exhibiting symptoms. All four are isolated and are undergoing medical care from team physicians, the Nets said in a statement.
Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the player who has symptoms experienced aches when he woke up Tuesday.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
