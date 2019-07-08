Kevin Durant announced on social media Sunday that he will switch to No. 7 after previously wearing No. 35 for the first 12 seasons of his NBA career.
Durant wrote in a statement on Instagram: "35 took my family and me from Seat Pleasant, MD and showed us the world. 35 allowed me to meet people that I never would've had the chance to meet, experience things I would never have had the chance to experience, and achieve things that I never would have been able to achieve. 35 allowed me to go to the University of Texas to play basketball, 35 allowed me to achieve my dream of playing in the NBA in Seattle. 35 allowed me to play basketball in Oklahoma City and form bonds and friendships that will last a lifetime. Lastly, 35 allowed me to go to the Bay Area and win two championships and form brotherhoods that no time or distance will ever break. 35 was chosen in honor of someone very near and dear to me. I will always honor him and honor the number 35. But as I start this new chapter in my basketball life, the number I'll be wearing on my back is the number 7 next time you see me on the floor. One time Brooklyn."
Durant agreed to a four-year contract worth up to $164 million to play for the Nets after spending the past three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, winning two titles and being named NBA Finals MVP twice.
Information from Espn.com and Instagram.com contributed to this report.
