SpringHill Entertainment, the production company founded by LeBron James and lifelong friend Maverick Carter, has received $100 million in investments from various companies.
Bloomberg Businessweek was the first to report the milestone. SpringHill Entertainment received investments from Guggenheim Partners LLC, UC Investments, Sister and SC.Holdings to reach the $100 million mark.
“Incredibly proud of today’s announcement! We started building this company almost 5 years ago and while I love every project and story we tell…I am most proud of our team,” James said via Twitter. “100+ employees, 64% people of color and 40% female in an industry that avg 25%. Our leadership team is a reflection of our entire organization. I want to thank everyone at The Springhill Company for believing in our vision! We closed this deal in March and I knew our work was going to keep getting more and more necessary. Let’s continue greatness.
