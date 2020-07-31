Veteran running back LeSean McCoy has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.
In April, McCoy told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he's not ready to retire and hoped to play two more seasons.
McCoy, 32, was reunited with coach Andy Reid shortly before the start of last season after signing a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs following his release by the Buffalo Bills.
He finished the 2019 season ranked third among active players with 11,071 career rushing yards, behind only Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson. He won the league's rushing title in 2013 with 1,607 yards while with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns in 2011.
McCoy played under Reid with the Eagles for the first four seasons of his career, rushing for 3,866 yards from 2009 to 2012.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
