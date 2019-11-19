The Miami Dolphins announced that the team has waived running back Mark Walton following another police incident.
"We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton," general manager Chris Grier said in a statement. "We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time."
Walton was suspended for four games without pay earlier this month for violating the NFL conduct and substance abuse policy. That suspension stemmed from three offseason arrests between January and March.
He received six months of non-reporting probation as part of an August plea deal to resolve the offseason court cases.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
