Marshawn Lynch discussed his upcoming ownership stake in a new professional arena football team that will be located in his native Oakland, California starting next spring.
Lynch told The Mercury News that the idea and opportunity to help keep football in his native city was born when he was watching his brother, Davonte Sapp-Lynch, play in an Indoor Football League game earlier this year in Arizona.
"I went to go check my brother out and I kind of ran into them after the game," Lynch said of co-owner Roy Choi (no relation to the celebrity chef) and team president Scott McKibben. "I had a good [expletive] time while I was at the game. When they said, 'We're going to bring a team to Oakland,' I didn't really believe that."
Lynch retired from the NFL for a second time after last season. He said he sees the Oakland Panthers of the Indoor Football League as a second chance for him to leave the legacy in Oakland he had intended before the Raiders decided to leave for Las Vegas.
Information from Espn.com and The Mercury News contributed to this report.
