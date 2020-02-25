On Saturday, February 22, 12 students from McCluer North High School in the Ferguson-Florissant School District competed in the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Boys and Girls Wrestling State Championship. Triniya Walker and Ibrahim Ameer both took third place in the championship. The MSHSAA Wrestling State Championship was held at the University of Missouri-Columbia’s Arena.
“Our girls and boys wrestlers did incredibly well and we couldn’t be prouder of them,” said head wrestling coach Jacob Lapinski. “At state, Ibrahim was 6-1, and ended the season 36-1, with his only loss coming in the state quarter finals. Triniya was 5-1 during state with her loss coming from the semifinals match. She made a lot of super fans due to that match which went into triple-overtime and ended with a standing ovation!”
McCluer North sent the largest number of student wrestlers to compete at the state level in 10 years. Girls wrestling made their first official debut to McCluer North in the 2018-2019 school year, making this school year the second year of girls wrestling for McCluer North.
On Saturday, February 15, the wrestlers competed in the Class 3 District Tournament at St. Charles High School in St. Charles, Missouri. Several schools across the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan area participated and McCluer North scored the highest points. This is the second year of girls wrestling at McCluer North.
