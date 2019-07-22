According to ESPN, The Miami Dolphins have waived defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, who had his left arm amputated following a car crash near Miami earlier this month, with a non-football injury designation.
By placing Norton on the reserve/non-football injury list, the team is able to pay the 22-year-old his full salary.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Norton's Ford F-250 crashed into a concrete barrier on State Road 836 in the early hours of July 4.
The University of Miami product underwent at least six surgeries before he was released from the hospital last week.
"I just want to give a big thank-you, first of all, to God for me still being here. Second of all, to Jackson Medical Center. They did a great job. They took great care of me while I was in here," Norton told reporters outside the hospital. "Next, I would like to thank the Miami Dolphins family. They've been crazy with how much help they've been willing to give and, you know, they really didn't have to."
All of Norton's medical bills will be covered by the NFL's and Dolphins' insurance policies.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
