Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand is pledging $100 million over the next 10 years to nationwide organizations "dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."
"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement," read a joint statement from Jordan and his company, which is a subsidiary of Nike. "Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people."
"We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together," Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said. "There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility."
The Jordan Brand pledge came hours after Nike announced its own "Commitment to the Black Community," an additional $40 million collective pledge to community organizations from the Nike, Jordan and Converse brands over the coming four years.
"Systemic racism and the events that have unfolded across America over the past few weeks serve as an urgent reminder of the continued change needed in our society," Nike president and CEO John Donahoe said in a statement.
