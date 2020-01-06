Less than 24 hours after the Dallas Cowboys let Jason Garrett know that his contract would not be extended, former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy has agreed to become the next head coach of the Cowboys.
Fox's Jay Glazer first reported the news and McCarthy later confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that he had signed with the Cowboys.
McCarthy's contract with Dallas will be for five years, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.
Information from Espn.com, Fox Sports and SI.com contributed to this report.
