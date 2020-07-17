Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19.
The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports, which says he is asymptomatic. According to the report, Bledsoe is not currently with the team in Orlando – but Bledsoe hopes to arrive in Orlando "as soon as possible," once he fulfills the league's requirements to be in the Disney World bubble.
Bledsoe has averaged 15.4 points and 5.4 assists in 56 games this season, shooting 48.2% from the field and 34.8% on 3-point attempts.
Information from Espn.com, SI.com and Yahoo Sports contributed to this report.
