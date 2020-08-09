(KSDK) -- The Missouri Tigers' football schedule for 2020 was finalized on August 7.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was already announced the SEC would be playing an all-conference schedule this season. On Friday, the Tigers learned who their last two opponents from the SEC west would be.
Mizzou will play perennial juggernaut Alabama and defending national champion LSU to round out their schedule. That is, if a college football season does end up happening this year.
The Tigers have not beaten either Alabama or LSU since joining the SEC.
The SEC has not yet announced dates and locations for games on the 2020 schedule. Missouri will play Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Alabama and LSU.
According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Mizzou now has the toughest strength of schedule in the SEC this season.
This is head coach Eliah Drinkwitz's first year at the helm for the Tigers, after the team fired Barry Odom at the end of the 2019 season.
Republished with permission of St. Louis American content partner 5 On Your Side: https://www.ksdk.com/article/sports/college/mizzou/missouri-adds-alabama-defending-champion-lsu-to-2020-schedule/63-ed1a72c3-265b-4e9e-aba8-769a11ac4e9c
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.