The New England Patriots have acquired veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round draft pick.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the trade.
A source told ESPN that Sanu is "good" with the trade and excited to try to win a Super Bowl. He tweeted his thanks for his time in Atlanta.
“I appreciate everything the organization has done for my family & I. Mr. Blank, TD, Coach Q, & everyone through the organization,” Sanu said via Twitter “I am forever grateful for the opportunity. To my Teammates & fan y’all know how I feel about y’all love y’all to death. #ThankYou.”
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.