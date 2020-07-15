According to ESPN.com, The Cleveland Browns are finalizing a massive five-year extension worth $125 million with star pass-rusher Myles Garrett. An NFL league source reportedly confirmed the news to the sports network – who claims that the deal is not done yet, but the sides are said to be close.
The deal, which is worth a total of $144 million over seven years, would make Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Garrett entered the offseason with two years left on his rookie contract after the Browns picked up his fifth-year option.
Garrett, 24, is expected to sign the contract as early as Wednesday after passing a physical Tuesday, a source told ESPN. NFL Network first reported Tuesday that a deal was imminent with the 2017 No. 1 pick out of Texas A&M.
Garrett was recently in the news for reaching out to offer financial assistance to fallen former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Captain David Dorn, who was killed during a looting incident on June 2 at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
