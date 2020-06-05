Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett took to Twitter to express his desire to help the family of David Dorn. Dorn, a retired St. Louis City police captain and former police chief of Moline Acres, was shot and killed during a looting attempt at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry early Tuesday morning.
“He didn’t deserve to die like that and I’d like to reach out to help his family,” Garrett said in response to a link about Dorn being tragically killed while working security at the store.
Days before Dorn was killed, Garrett attempted to reach out and provide assistance to the family of David McAtee, who was fatally shot by police in Louisville.
“It’s not Blacks Vs Police. We are fighting for equality and justice and anyone who supports that should be accepted and respected, Cop or not,” Garrett said about Dorn.
