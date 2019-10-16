The Nationals advanced to the World Series for the first time in franchise history on Tuesday with a 7-4 victory over the Cardinals in Game 4 of the NLCS.
Washington had not won a playoff series in the franchise's 15-year history prior to 2019. The Nationals lost in the NLDS four times from 2012-17.
Washington jumped out to a 7-0 first-inning lead before pitcher Patrick Corbin allowed four runs prior to the sixth inning.
The Nationals will face the winner between the Astros and Yankees.
Information from SI.com contributed to this report.
