Kobe Bryant, considered by many to be one of the greatest NBA players of all time, was killed when his helicopter crashed Sunday morning in Calabasas. Bryant, 41, was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter.
TMZ.com was first to report the news early Sunday afternoon, which Los Angeles law enforcement confirmed shortly thereafter.
The Los Angeles Times reported that a watch commander for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said a helicopter crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road and included several fatalities, but did not originally report Bryant as one of the deceased.
The Los Angeles Times report says that foggy conditions that caused the helicopter to crash in the hills above Calabasas and burst into flames.
A source confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Bryant was among the five individuals killed in the crash. Reps for Bryant later confirmed that his 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also among the fatalities.
A 6-foot, 6-inch small forward with the ability to swing up front and play point or shooting guard, Bryant entered the NBA straight out of high school. In 1996, he became the youngest player in NBA history.
A native of Philadelphia, Bryant was selected No. 13 overall in 1996 by the Charlotte Hornets before being traded to the Lakers. He wore both No. 8 and 24 with the Lakers, both of which were retired by the franchise.
The crash comes one day after Bryant was passed by Lakers forward LeBron James for third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Last night Bryant congratulated James on Twitter during the Lakers 108-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
James inscribed his sneakers with "Mamba 4 Life" and "8/24 KB" in gold marker before the game, showing respect for Bryant, an 18-time All-Star with the Lakers who is eligible for the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.
Bryant won five NBA titles in his time with the Lakers, as well as two Olympic gold medals playing for the United States. Now fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list, with 33,643 points, Bryant won two NBA Finals MVP awards and one NBA regular-season MVP nod in 2008.
On November 29, 2015, Bryant announced that he intended to retire at the end of the season. He played in 66 games that season for Los Angeles, averaging 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
In his final game, on April 13, 2016, he scored 60 points, leading the Lakers past the Utah Jazz 101-96.
In 2018, Bryant won an Oscar for his animated short "Dear Basketball."
"I'm happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant. One of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers," James said Saturday night, according to Espn.com. "The man got two jerseys hanging up in Staples Center. It's just crazy."
Information from Espn.com, TMZ.com and The Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.
