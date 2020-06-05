NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league should have listened to players earlier about racism concerns. His video statement came in response to several top NFL players requesting that the league to condemn racism and support its black players.
Goodell posted a video to the NFL's social media on Friday in response to the video "Stronger Together," which features several of the league's most famous players asking the league to take a strong stance in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
"We the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people," Goodell said. "We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," Goodell said.
Goodell noted that it has been a difficult time for the country, in particular black Americans, and offered his condolences to the families of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Abery, and "all the families who have endured police brutality."
"Without black players there would be no National Football League," Goodell said. "And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff."
Goodell said he will be reaching out to players and others who have spoken out on these issues to see "how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family."
Information from CNN.com contributed to this report.
