According to SI.com, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely from the NFL for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
He was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December 2018 for multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy after being traded from Cleveland to New England in September. At the same time, Gordon had announced that he was "stepping away from football" to focus on his mental health. He had previously missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspension.
Gordon was reinstated on a "conditional basis" in August and was allowed to rejoin the Patriots for meetings, conditioning work and individual workouts.
The Patriots released him off injured reserve on Oct. 31, and the Seahawks claimed him off waivers the next day.
Information from Si.com contributed to this report.
