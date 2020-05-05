The NFL announced on Monday it will unveil its 2020 schedule on Thursday, May 7.
The schedule announcement will be broadcast on NFL Network at 7 p.m. CST. The program will last three hours, including analysis of the "top matchups and primetime games," per the NFL release.
The NFL has continued with its 2020 offseason despite the COVID-19 crisis. Free agency kicked off as scheduled in March, and the 2020 NFL Draft was held virtually from April 23-25.
Thursday’s schedule release will continue to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts. The NFL surpassed $100 million in contributions during Draft-A-Thon in April.
Opening night for the 2020 NFL season is slated for Sept. 10.
Information from SI.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.