The NFL announced yesterday that the indefinite suspension of Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett has been upheld and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey's ban has been reduced to two games following appeals.
The decision means that Garrett means he will be suspended without pay for at least the remainder of the 2019 season. Garrett will have to meet with the commissioner's office before being reinstated.
With seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of last Thursday's game, Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit him in the head with it.
During his appeal hearing with the NFL on Wednesday, accused Rudolph of using a racial slur prior to the incident – a claim that Rudolph publicly denied.
Garrett's suspension, which will be at least six games, is the longest in NFL history for a single on-field incident.
A source confirmed to ESPN that Garrett also was fined $45,623.
Pouncey initially had been given a three-game suspension last week for punching and kicking Garrett during the brawl, but appeals officer Derrick Brooks reduced the ban by a game while upholding a $35,096 fine.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
