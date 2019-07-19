The legal battle between Nike and Kawhi Leonard continues he maintains his stance as being the sole author and originator of "The Klaw" logo.
Nike has filed a countersuit against LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard in response to his lawsuit against the company last month, the latest step in a battle over the "Klaw" logo that was developed and used during Leonard's time as part of Jordan Brand.
"In this action, Kawhi Leonard seeks to re-write history by asserting that he created the 'Claw Design' logo, but it was not Leonard who created that logo," Nike states in its countersuit, which was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, where Leonard's original suit was filed last month. "The 'Claw Design' was created by a talented team of NIKE designers, as Leonard, himself, has previously admitted.
"In his Complaint, Leonard alleges he provided a design to NIKE. That is true. What is false is that the design he provided was the Claw Design. Not once in his Complaint does Leonard display or attach either the design that he provided or the Claw Design. Instead, he conflates the two, making it appear as though those discrete works are one and the same. They are not."
In its countersuit, Nike provides a pair of images -- one of which it says is the image Leonard provided to the company, which has a "KL," with the L also turning into a numeral 2, inside of a hand, and the other the design Nike ultimately created.
The company also asked the court to stop Leonard from being able to use the logo, to dismiss his lawsuit against Nike and to rule in its favor.
Information from Espn.com and SI.com contributed to this report.
