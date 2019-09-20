The New England Patriots released wide receiver Antonio Brown on Friday less than two weeks after he was signed to the team.
"We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time," the team said in a statement.
Brown, who had practiced with the team earlier Friday, tweeted his thanks to the organization shortly before the move was announced.
Brown has been accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer, Britney Taylor, according to a civil lawsuit she filed Sept. 10, a day after the Patriots officially signed him. A source told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that Brown declined to sign a $2 million-plus agreement with Taylor in a proposed settlement.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.