The New England Patriots have traded defensive end Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2021 seventh-round pick,
ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the trade.
Bennett returned from a one-week team suspension for conduct detrimental to the team on Tuesday after playing just 11 of 50 snaps in the Patriots' Week 6 win against the Giants. The next day, Bennett had a "philosophical disagreement" with defensive line coach Bret Beielema and was suspended.
After spending five years in Seattle, Bennett joined the Eagles in 2018 before being traded to the Patriots in March.
