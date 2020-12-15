The high school basketball season in the St. Louis area has been going on for three weeks on the Missouri side of the river. Last week, we took a look at some of the top girls’ players to watch in the area. This week, it is the boys’ turn.
Roddy Alexander 6’1”, O’Fallon-Christian: senior point guard averaged 16 points in leading the Eagles to the Class 3 state quarterfinals last season.
Brandon Mitchell-Day 6’7”, MICDS: The versatile junior guard led the Rams to the Metro League championship last season.
Jonathan Dunn 6’7”, Hazelwood Central: The athletic junior forward averaged 11 points for the Hawks’ district championship team.
Mario Fleming 6’3”, Cardinal Ritter: The senior guard averaged 18.7 points for the Lions’ Class 3 state championship team.
Keshon Gilbert 6’3”, Vashon: The talented senior transfer guard from Las Vegas has already signed with UNLV.
Jalen Hampton 6’7”, University City: The athletic senior forward was the MVP of the Borgia Turkey Tourney after leading the Lions to the championship.
Omarian Henry 6’7”, Normandy: The versatile senior forward averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds as a junior.
Larry Hughes, Jr. 6’5”, CBC: The junior guard brings back his excellent 3-point shooting range back from last year’s Final Four team.
Yaya Keita 6’9”, DeSmet: The senior power forward is out with a knee injury. Has already signed with Mizzou.
Nick Kern 6’5”, Vashon: The senior guard will become the go-to guy for the Wolverines this season. Has already signed with VCU.
KJ Lee 6’6”, Fort Zumwalt North: The senior guard averaged 16 points in leading the Panthers to a district championship last season.
Robert Lewis 6’8”, Cardinal Ritter: The talented junior forward will make a big impact for the Lions in their quest to win another state title.
Robert Martin 5’9”, CBC: The talented junior point guard has been the floor leader to back-to-back Class 5 Final Four teams.
Damien Mayo 6’3”, Chaminade: The athletic junior guard averaged 12 points a game for the Red Devils’ Final Four team a year ago.
Jordan Nesbitt 6’6”, St. Louis Christian: The talented senior guard averaged 25 points a game last year. He has signed with Memphis.
Keashon Petty 5’9”, Parkway North: The speedy point guard averaged 18 points a game.
Tarris Reed, Jr. 6’10”, Chaminade:The talented junior forward averaged 12 points for the Red Devils Final Four team. Has received several major scholarship offers.
DeMarion Shanklin 6’2”, Jennings: The senior lefty shooting guard averaged nearly 20 points a game as a junior.
Brian Taylor 6’3”, DeSmet: The junior point guard averaged 10 points and played stellar defense as a sophomore last season.
Sam Thompson 6’10”, Francis Howell: The senior center has already led the Vikings to the championship game of the Troy Tournament.
Kellen Thames 6’5”, Pattonville: The talented junior guard averaged 18 points a game as a sophomore.
Harrison Wilmsen 6’8”, Priory: The senior forward is averaging more than 30 points a game this season. He scored 47 points in a game last Friday night.
*A few teams to watch this season:
— The Vashon Wolverines advanced to the Final Four of the Class 4 state tournament last season.
— Cardinal Ritter College Prep has been moved up to Class 5 this season after winning the Class 3 state championship last season.
— Metro Catholic Conference rivals CBC, Chaminade and DeSmet all return talented players in their quest to make a state run. CBC and Chaminade have been moved up to Class 6 after both making it to the Class 5 Final Four last season.
— University City is already off to a great start after winning the Borgia Turkey Tourney and defeating a good Westminster team on the road.
— MICDS, Westminster and Jennings are a trio of good teams to watch in Class 4 with much of their talent returning.
—O’Fallon-Christian returns a big nucleus from last year’s team that advanced to the Class 3 state quarterfinals.
— Webster Groves returns a solid group of guards from last year’s 20-victory team.
— Bishop DuBourg has an up and coming team that can make some noise in Class 3 this season.
— Francis Howell returns a strong trio from its Class 5 state quarterfinals team from a year ago.
— Hazelwood Central has a good group of athletes back from a district championship team.
