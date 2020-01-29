Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman died Tuesday night after a battle with cancer, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced in a statement. He was 58.
"The legacy of Chris Doleman will live forever in Canton, Ohio, for generations to learn from how he lived a life of courage and character,” said David Baker, the Hall of Fame's president and CEO.
Doleman played for the Minnesota Vikings from 1985 to 1993 and ended his career with the club in 1999.
Doleman was a first-round pick by the Vikings in the 1985 NFL draft. He played for nine seasons with Minnesota. He spent the 1994 and 1995 with the Atlanta Falcons and 1996 to 1998 with the San Francisco 49ers.
The eight-time Pro Bowler.
Doleman totaled 150.5 sacks -- with 22 coming during the 1989 season when he led the NFL -- along with eight interceptions and three touchdowns.
He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.
In 2018, he had surgery to remove a brain tumor.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.