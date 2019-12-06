The Redskins wide receiver Jordan Veasy, who participated in Colin Kaepernick's workout, to the practice squad on Wednesday.
Veasy, a 24-year-old native of Gadsden, Ala., went undrafted in 2018 after playing at California for two years. He was previously on the Bills’ practice squad before being released in October. Veasy has also spent time with the Colts, Jaguars and Titans but has never played in an NFL regular season game.
According to The Washington Post, Veasy met Kaepernick a few years ago at California in a class on black representation in popular culture.
After the NFL announced it would be holding a workout for Kaepernick, Veasy reached out to the quarterback's agent about participating in the event. Veasy was back in his hometown, which is about a two-hour drive from Atlanta.
Kaepernick has yet to be signed by an NFL team since his workout, which was held on November 16.
Information from SI.com and The Washington Post contributed to this report.
