Defending U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka suffered an upset straight-set loss (7-5, 6-4) to No. 13 Belinda Bencic in the fourth round on Monday, ending the world No. 1's hopes of winning her second-straight title in New York and third Grand Slam in the last 12 months.
Monday's events marked only the fourth time in Open era that the No. 1 women's and men's seed suffered defeats before the quarterfinal.
Earlier in the U.S. Open, Osaka showcased her sportsmanship. After defeating 15-year-old Coco Gauff, she comforting the rising tennis star and invited her to participate in the post-match interview.
“For me, the definition of an athlete is someone who on the court treats you like your worst enemy but off the court can be your best friend,” Gauff said of Osaka. “I think that’s what she did tonight.”
Information from SI.com contributed to this report.
