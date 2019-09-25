The Athletic’s Joseph Person was the first to have reported that Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Newton is believed to have suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot. The news comes a day after Panthers head coach Ron Rivera announced Newton would out the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Texans.
He sustained a mild foot sprain in the preseason before re-aggravating the injury against the Buccaneers during Week 2. A Lisfranc injury typically involves damage to the ligaments in the midfoot, and it can take 6-8 weeks to rehab. Rivera offered no exact timetable for his quarterback’s return but said the hope is to avoid surgery, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
The Panthers will again turn to second-year backup Kyle Allen in Newton’s absence. He led the Panthers to their first win of the season.
They face the Texans in Houston on Sunday.
Information from The Athletic, SI.com, The NFL Network and Espn.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.