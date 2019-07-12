According to ESPN, The Oklahoma City Thunder have traded All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025,
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news – and his colleague Ramona Shelburne added that The Thunder were focused on doing right by Westbrook, who reportedly preferred Houston.
Westbrook's trade is the latest step toward Oklahoma City's efforts to rebuild after All-Star forward Paul George was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers – where he will join Kawhi Leonard. The Thunder will receive four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps in addition to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari as a result of George's trade.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
