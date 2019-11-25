According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Colin Kaepernick has not been contacted by any NFL teams after his Nov. 16 workout.
Kaepernick hosted a workout for seven teams in Atlanta last week as he attempts an NFL comeback after three seasons out of the league. Schefter reported that his representatives sent video to the 25 teams who did not attend the workout, but none of the 32 organizations have reached out to Kaepernick, Schefter.
"I've been ready for three years,'' Kaepernick said following the workout in Atlanta. "I've been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we're waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people."
Information from Espn.com and SI.com contributed to this report.
