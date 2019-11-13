ESPN.com has reported that All 32 NFL teams have been invited to a private workout for free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick in Atlanta on Saturday.
Teams were said to have received a memo about the event, where they can evaluate Kaepernick's readiness and level of interest in resuming his career. The session will include both an on-field workout and an interview. Video of the workout and the interview will be made available to them.
"Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them," the memo said, per ESPN. "We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career."
The scheduled workout comes one month after Kaepernick's agents released a statement that expressed his desire to return to the NFL.
Kaepernick, 32, has not played football since 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality. Dozens of other NFL players ultimately joined him. In 2017, Kaepernick opted out of his 49ers contract in March and later filed a grieveance with former teammate Eric Reid against the NFL for collusion. The two sides reached an agreement on a settlement in February 2019.
Information from Espn.com and SI.com contributed to this report.
