Retired NBA veterans Tracy McGrady and Jermaine O’Neal, both 41, are reportedly planning to launch a player representation agency this fall.
According to the New York Times, McGrady and O’Neal will start Seven1 Sports Group and Entertainment to help young players in their NBA journeys, with a focus on young Black players. The agency's name incorporates McGrady and O'Neal's jersey numbers and represents their goal to help incoming talent.
“We think it’s needed, and we have a passion for it,” McGrady told The Times. “We’re around kids every single day because we have youth programs. It just makes sense. We see the lack of information that these kids are getting, so we would be doing a disservice to our people if we don’t lend our expertise of what we know and help guide them. This is a calling that we have.”
In the report, McGrady said he would step back from his ESPN broadcaster role and step into the organization as co-owner and advisor. O’Neal, who will serve as McGrady’s partner plans to also become a registered NBA agent for the sake of their newly formed organization. He’ll reportedly take the league’s test in January.
Information from Espn.com, SI.com and The New York Times contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.