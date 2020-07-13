Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook revealed via social media on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I tested positive for Covid-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando," said Westbrook in his statement, released via Instagram. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take the virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up. #whynot"
Westbrook, along with James Harden, haven't joined the rest of the team in Orlando ahead of the NBA restart.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
