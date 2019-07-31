According to Espn.com, Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints have agreed on a five-year, $100 million extension that includes $61 million guaranteed. The deal reportedly makes him the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver.
Thomas will be a member of the Saints through 2024.
Thomas is set to make $1.148 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract. He did not report for the start of Saints training camp as he sought a new deal.
His 321 career catches are the most in NFL history by a player in his first three seasons.
Thomas was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State in 2016.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
