Serena Williams dominated Elina Svitolina to reach the U.S. Open final. The win takes her one step closer to tying Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.
a six-time US Open champion who will face 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu of Canada on Saturday.
Andreescu is the first player to get this far in her debut in New York since Venus Williams was the runner-up in 1997.
Information from Espn.com and SI.com contributed to this report.
