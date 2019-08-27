Serena Williams took down Maria Sharapova (6-1, 6-1) in an opening night blockbuster match at the U.S. Open on Monday. Williams is now 20-2 in their WTA Tour matchups.
Both were undefeated in their first-round matches at the U.S. Open heading into Monday's star-studded meetup.
"Every time I come up against her,'' Williams said, "I just bring out some of my best tennis.''
Their match lasted only 59 minutes.
Williams lost last year's controversial final to Naomi Osaka (6-2, 6-4). The 37-year-old Williams is seeking her 24th Grand Slam singles trophy, and she'll face Caty McNally in the second round.
Sharapova is a five-time major champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.