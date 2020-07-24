The National Women's Soccer League announced that it has awarded rights to a new expansion team in Los Angeles, for now known as "Angel City."
The team belongs to a star-studded, 30-person ownership group headed by actress Natalie Portman, and additionally boasts the nation's youngest pro sports owner: 2-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the daughter of Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, both of whom are also owners, The Athletic reports.
Additional members of the ownership group include 14 former USWNT players as well as actors Uzo Aduba, America Ferrera, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, and Eva Longoria. According to the Los Angeles Times, the team begin playing in the 2022 season, just ahead of Alexis' fifth birthday.
Information from The Athletic, The Los Angeles Times and Yahoo! Sports contributed to this report.
