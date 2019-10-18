Basketball great Shaquille O’Neal donated a home to an Atlanta woman whose 12-year-old son was shot at a football game and paralyzed from the chest down.
O'Neal told the news affiliate that Isaiah Payton's family was living in a one-bedroom apartment that wasn't accessible for people with disabilities, but they now have a home in a good neighborhood. He said he is helping to furnish the home and will pay its rent for the next year.
"It's just sad," O'Neal said. "It could have been any one of us. It could have been my son. It could've been your cousin. She was living in a one-bedroom apartment with her two boys, so we found her a house in a nice area."
Information from Espn.com and WXIATV contributed to this report.
