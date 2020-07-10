The 2020 Show-Me State Games has canceled its summer events to protect the health and safety of athletes, spectators, volunteers, officials and the community due to current COVID-19 concerns.
According to a statement released by Show-Me State Games, twenty events had already been canceled due to health and safety guidelines and facility availability.
They said additional factors that contributed to the cancelation include the withdrawal of athletes due to health concerns, the ability to monitor and enforce social distancing and/or mask usage, and the ability to recruit and train volunteers and sports commissioners.
“Our mission is to promote health, fitness, family and fun,” Show-Me State Games said in a statement. “While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to host our sporting events, we believe we are upholding our mission by putting our participants and the community’s health first,”
Athlete and teams who registered this summer will receive a refund of their entry fees.
They currently have Senior Games events and pickleball scheduled for early October, but will evaluate whether these events can be played as the dates for the events draw near.
Show-Me State Games plans to stay engaged with teams and athletes through technology through the following ways:
- · Send photos or videos from past Show-Me State Games sporting competitions and/or Opening Ceremonies
- · Send photos or videos of you/your team training for your favorite event
- · Send your words of encouragement to this year’s athletes – video or written format
- · Send submission of you singing the National Anthem to be considered for our 2020 National Anthem singer
- · Tag and share with friends, teammates, coaches, etc!
Email submissions to OserJL@missouri.edu! The organization will share submissions and have weekly giveaways for Show-Me State Games apparel!
