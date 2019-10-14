Simone Biles became the greatest gymnast in history when she earned her record-breaking 25th medal Sunday at the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.
Biles, 22, won five of the six golds to be won in Stuttgart, Germany, winning the top of the podium in team competition, all-around, and vault in addition to floor and beam.
She took fifth place on uneven bars.
Combining skills of unprecedented difficulty with flawless execution, Biles surpassed Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo’s 23 world medals he won in the 1990s.
A gold on the balance beam evaded Biles at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and so she has her eyes on that prize next summer in Tokyo. She won the beam competition by more than half a point – even though she opted not to perform the difficult dismount that’s named after her –a double twisting double back.
Information from NPR contributed to this report.
