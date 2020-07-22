Philadelphia Sixers forward Tobias Harris used his time with the media to address Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron take action by arresting the police officers responsible for the death of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot in her home by Louisville law enforcement in February.
According to SI.com, Harris was asked about t-shirts with social justice themes – and whether players plan to wear them during the modified season scheduled to get underway this week.
“Nothing against the T-shirts, but we want to make sure that Daniel Cameron will arrest the cops and officers involved with Breonna Taylor’s death. And that’s all I’ve got to say,” Harris said.
He doubled down on the response when another reporter proceeded to ask a question.
“That’s going to be my answer for every question,” Harris said. “Daniel Cameron, step up. Do what’s right. That’s the only message I’ve got today. I appreciate everybody. Thanks.”
Information from SI.com contributed to this report.
