St. Louis American's sports editor and Billiken's Hall of famer Earl Austin, Jr., a commentator for SLU mens basketball will be on the roster at KMOX radio for the 2020-2021 season.
SLU sports broadcasts will return to the KMOX radio station after an agreement was signed between St. Louis University's athletic department, their rights holder Learfield IMG Colleges's Billikens Sports Properties, and KMOX on Tuesday, November 17.
The move from 101 ESPN (101.FM) to KMOX (1120am) is likely to widen the audience for SLU sports because KMOX is known as a powerhouse for live sports broadcasts in the Midwest.
