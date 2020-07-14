St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks has opted out of the 2020 MLB season due to health concerns. Last June Hicks underwent “Tommy John” elbow surgery and was expected to return to the team’s roster during 2020.
As a Type 1 Diabetic, Hicks could be at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19. As a result of pre-existing health concerns, he has opted out of the 2020 season.
“We respect and understand Jordan’s decision to opt out this season,” stated Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak in a press release. “We wish him well as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, and we look forward to seeing Jordan back on the mound for the 2021 season.”
Because of an agreement between MLB and the MLB Players' Association, players who are considered "high-risk" due to pre-existing health concerns are eligible to opt out of participation in the 2020 season with full pay and service time.
comments
