The new name, team colors and crest for St. Louis’ Major League Soccer are ready to be revealed!
Soccer fans are invited to watch the live streamed announcement tomorrow, August 13, at 11:00 a.m. on the MLS4TheLou Facebook page or at geniecast.com/mls-page/.
St. Louis became home to a top-tier professional soccer team last August. The St. Louis team is expected to have rivalries with teams including Kansas City, Chicago, and Nashville once it starts play in 2022. The ownership group is the only all-female owned franchise in Major League Soccer.
