St. Louis native Jayson Tatum scored 27 points against LeBron James and the Lakers last night when the Boston Celtics handily beat the team 139-107 Monday night.
James called the victory a “good old-fashioned butt whooping.”
The Lakers led in the first quarter, but Boston erased the deficit thanks to Tatum, Jaylen Brown, who had 20 points, and Enes Kanter – who delivered 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The huge win for Boston after the team suffered six losses in eight games – and were coming off of three consecutive defeats.
Information from SI.com contributed to this report.
