According to SI.com, Stephen Curry said Monday that he is planning on returning to the court later this season.
“I definitely expect to be ready to play, I don’t know when, but at some point early spring,” Curry told reporters, according to The Athletic. “It’s just a matter of the rehab process.”
Less than two weeks ago, Curry had surgery to repair his broken left hand – the result of a collision with Aron Baynes when Golden State played The Phoenix Suns.
Curry also told reporters that he will have a second surgery in December to remove some of the pins in his hand. His remarks come on the heels of a report by Bleacher Report that said a team source said his fracture “was worse than originally thought.”
The Warriors denied the claim, saying that Curry will be re-evaluated after three months.
Information from SI.com, The Bleacher Report and The Athletic contributed to this report.
