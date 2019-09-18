Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry told ESPN that he plans to play for Team USA in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
"That is the plan, for sure," Curry said Rachel Nichols of ESPN. "You know, obviously knock on wood, you don't want any injuries or things like that to interfere."
Team USA was eliminated in the quarterfinals, failing to medal after losing to France and Serbia.
Eight—including the United States—have qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The remaining four teams will earn berths during qualifying tournaments in July.
Curry has never been on an Olympic team. He has two gold medals playing for Team USA during the World Cup in 2010 and 2014.
Information from Espn.com and SI.com contributed to this report.
